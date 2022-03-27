Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 31,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

PYZ stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $100.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $481,000.

