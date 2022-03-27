Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 31,800.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
PYZ stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.52. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.92 and a 52 week high of $100.85.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.134 per share. This is a boost from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
See Also
