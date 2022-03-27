Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Position Trimmed by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,524,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after buying an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.46. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.96.

