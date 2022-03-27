Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,500 shares, an increase of 255.5% from the February 28th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 183,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $98,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $163,000.

NASDAQ PID opened at $19.63 on Friday. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39.

