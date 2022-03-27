Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 182.6% in March

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE:VMO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VMO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 19,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 81,655 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 19.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

