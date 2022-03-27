Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Short Interest Up 182.6% in March

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 182.6% from the February 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:VMO opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.09.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
