Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 201,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $288.76. 17,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,649. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $260.07 and a 12-month high of $327.81.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.