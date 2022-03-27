Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by FundX Investment Group LLC

FundX Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,705 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF accounts for 11.1% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $45,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 133,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,745,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 149,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period.

Shares of RPV stock traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $86.99. The stock had a trading volume of 941,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,169. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.70 and a twelve month high of $86.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.82.

