Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 1,274.5% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 1,274.5% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of PSCE stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,635,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,007 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 345,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,654,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 227,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

