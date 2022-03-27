Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Up 1,274.5% in March

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 823,300 shares, a growth of 1,274.5% from the February 28th total of 59,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 586,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of PSCE stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.