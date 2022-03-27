Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

ISTR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Investar from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Investar stock opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.59. Investar has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $23.69.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts predict that Investar will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin bought 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759. Company insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Investar by 476.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 112,463 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Investar in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 35.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after buying an additional 86,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

