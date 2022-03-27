Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the February 28th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:ICMB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 15,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICMB. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the third quarter worth $109,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the second quarter worth $79,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

