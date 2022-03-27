IonQ (IONQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 28th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29. IonQ has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $35.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,581,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $9,247,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth about $2,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th.

About IonQ (Get Rating)

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

