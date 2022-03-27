IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £9,987.90 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 7,683 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.90 ($13,148.89).
IQG stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of £75.63 million and a PE ratio of -38.68. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97.01 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.81).
IQGeo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for IQGeo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQGeo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.