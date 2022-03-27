IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Purchases £9,987.90 in Stock

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG – Get Rating) insider Ian Edward Kershaw bought 7,683 shares of IQGeo Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £9,987.90 ($13,148.89).

IQG stock opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 128.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of £75.63 million and a PE ratio of -38.68. IQGeo Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 97.01 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 137.50 ($1.81).

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

