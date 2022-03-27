iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Down 8.2%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 278,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,429,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

A number of research firms recently commented on IQ. HSBC decreased their price objective on iQIYI from $8.10 to $4.80 in a report on Friday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.92.

Get iQIYI alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 282.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iQIYI by 185.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.