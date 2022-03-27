iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.31. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

