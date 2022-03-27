iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 368,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 351,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,637 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $73.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

