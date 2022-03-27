iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) is Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up 4.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXUS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 830,468 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 272,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after acquiring an additional 86,166 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,670,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,603,000 after acquiring an additional 55,747 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 928,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 49,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 637,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 41,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of IXUS opened at $66.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.29. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.