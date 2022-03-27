iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Brightworth

Brightworth raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,776,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,498 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 18.0% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $196,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth $1,446,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 102,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IXUS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.74. 1,505,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,407. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $61.27 and a one year high of $75.53.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

