iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Position Raised by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,732 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,234.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $105.97 and a one year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

