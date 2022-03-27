iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,165.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

EFA traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.76. The stock had a trading volume of 18,372,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,299,888. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $66.54 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

