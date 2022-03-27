iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,790 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $365,022,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7,491.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,169,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,687 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $106,729,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,626,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,254,000. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EEM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.05. 39,294,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,590,864. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.15. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

