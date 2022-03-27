iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the February 28th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 172,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RING. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 43.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,492,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $33.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

