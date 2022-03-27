iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 32,454 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 507,908 shares.The stock last traded at $49.20 and had previously closed at $49.43.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53.

Get iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPP. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the third quarter worth $234,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.