iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This is an increase from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.003.

CMR stock opened at C$50.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.00. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$49.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.01.

