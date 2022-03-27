iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 241.6% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,451,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,948,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,843,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,943 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 1,876,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,533,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,529. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.45. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

