iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376,593 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,309 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,703,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,959,000 after purchasing an additional 634,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,268,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,313,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,596,346. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $187.92 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $216.07.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

