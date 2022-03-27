iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,747 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 3.4% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.87. 2,873,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,382,001. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.88.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

