Isthmus Partners LLC Lowers Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Isthmus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 57.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 95,253 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of eGain worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of eGain by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 74,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 202,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71,111 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of eGain during the 4th quarter valued at about $551,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eGain by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,483,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EGAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $364.65 million, a P/E ratio of 128.68 and a beta of 0.40. eGain Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.92 million. eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

