Isthmus Partners LLC Raises Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AMERISAFE worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 661.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. The company has a market capitalization of $967.61 million, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.37. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMSF. TheStreet lowered AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

