Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $481.76 Million

Equities analysts expect Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) to report $481.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $464.30 million and the highest is $490.89 million. Itron posted sales of $519.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Itron will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Itron.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,633 shares of company stock worth $738,031. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $27,578,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 21,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Itron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after buying an additional 234,947 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Itron by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Itron by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,090,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.04. 285,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,984. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.16. Itron has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Itron (ITRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.