IWG’s (IWG) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of IWG (LON:IWG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of IWG in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IWG presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 324.50 ($4.27).

LON:IWG opened at GBX 255 ($3.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.57 billion and a PE ratio of -12.56. IWG has a 12 month low of GBX 211.10 ($2.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,166.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 273.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 284.84.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

