Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air China’s FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15. Air China has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

