Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 12,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $1,957,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $167.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.03 and a beta of -0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($10.88) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Airbnb from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.5% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Airbnb by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.37% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

