Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.0 days.

JNPKF stock remained flat at $$34.84 during trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.

Get Jenoptik alerts:

Jenoptik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.