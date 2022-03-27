Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 100.9% from the February 28th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 426.0 days.
JNPKF stock remained flat at $$34.84 during trading on Friday. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $34.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.85.
Jenoptik Company Profile
