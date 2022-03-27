JMP Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. JMP Securities currently has a $5.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MFA. Raymond James raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. MFA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.64.

MFA Financial shares are set to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, April 5th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, April 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, April 5th.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). MFA Financial had a net margin of 95.85% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.81%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,273,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,299,000 after acquiring an additional 84,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 15.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,315,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after acquiring an additional 952,064 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,545,000 after acquiring an additional 404,324 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 73.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,981,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952,365 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,204,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 492,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.