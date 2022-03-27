John D. Torres Sells 2,013 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Stock

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE LII opened at $260.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. Lennox International Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.92 and a 12-month high of $356.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.28.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LII shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lennox International from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at $64,763,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Lennox International by 52.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 281,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after buying an additional 96,641 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Lennox International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 500,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,732,000 after buying an additional 55,385 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,980,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Lennox International by 776.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after buying an additional 38,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

