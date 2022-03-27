John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Itron were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In related news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 559 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $30,269.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,633 shares of company stock valued at $738,031 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 285,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,984. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $44.02 and a one year high of $102.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

