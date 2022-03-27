John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Buys 216 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 2.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $51.83. 33,239,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,935,896. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.72. The company has a market capitalization of $211.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

