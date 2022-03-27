John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 668,556 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $6,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on AQN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, CSFB set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Shares of AQN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,811. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.