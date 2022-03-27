John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.6% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMO stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $574.29. 1,037,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.72 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a market cap of $224.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.10 and its 200-day moving average is $598.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

