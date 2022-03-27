JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EOAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($14.29) target price on E.On in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($13.74) target price on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.77) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.60 ($14.95) target price on E.On in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.19) target price on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.32 ($13.54).

Get E.On alerts:

FRA:EOAN opened at €10.47 ($11.50) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.57 and its 200 day moving average is €11.35. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.36) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($11.87).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.