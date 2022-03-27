JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target to $33.00

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

X stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $2,191,121.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 10,300 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $360,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,173,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,147,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,847,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,623,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

