JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Price Target to GBX 710

Mar 27th, 2022

Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

RDWWF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Redrow from GBX 809 ($10.65) to GBX 801 ($10.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Investec began coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $755.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. Redrow has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

About Redrow (Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

