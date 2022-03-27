JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Redrow (LON:RDW) Target Price to GBX 710

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.72) to GBX 710 ($9.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.43% from the stock’s previous close.

RDW has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.06) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.90) to GBX 1,000 ($13.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 840 ($11.06) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 855.86 ($11.27).

Redrow stock opened at GBX 520.40 ($6.85) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 584.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 640.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of GBX 500.82 ($6.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 743.60 ($9.79).

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.15) per share, with a total value of £123,800 ($162,980.52).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

