JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP) Stock Position Raised by Smart Portfolios LLC

Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF makes up about 3.2% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSCP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,005,000. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,028,000. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,183,000.

Shares of JSCP opened at $47.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $49.44. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $50.62.

