Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($129.02) to GBX 6,100 ($80.31) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,525.43.

GRUB stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $19.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,559,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 174,855 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,874,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 980,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares in the last quarter. 4.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

