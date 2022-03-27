Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on GRUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($129.02) to GBX 6,100 ($80.31) in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,525.43.
GRUB stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $19.84.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile (Get Rating)
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
