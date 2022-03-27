Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives $3,520.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3,520.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from CHF 145 to CHF 135 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,300 ($96.10) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 9,800 ($129.02) to GBX 6,100 ($80.31) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,400 ($97.42) to GBX 5,300 ($69.77) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE GRUB remained flat at $$6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

