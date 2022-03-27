K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Buys Shares of 15,050 Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 31,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MAXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.92 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.49 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 2.60% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Maxar Technologies’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.30%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.