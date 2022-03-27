K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.18 Million Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc decreased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 2,092,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,927,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,116,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 505,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,362,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 81.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,119,000 after acquiring an additional 223,434 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $36.55 and a 1 year high of $55.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.