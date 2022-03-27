K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Invests $978,000 in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSTG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Pure Storage by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PSTG opened at $35.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.61. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $708.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 11,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $407,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 36,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $1,249,663.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

