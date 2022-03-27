K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2022

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $223,492,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.20. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.