K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Makes New Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,943,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,947,000 after purchasing an additional 309,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 111.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,017,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after acquiring an additional 535,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter valued at about $223,492,000. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.18.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $146.04 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $118.20 and a 1 year high of $305.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.20. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.83 and a beta of 1.69.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

