K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Raises Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,590 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 161.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 36.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 323 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,317,723 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.58 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 30.63%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

